The Republican House unveiled their devastating cuts to Medicaid this week, and it’s going about as well as you’d expect.
Protesters showed up to protest the Energy and Commerce Committee, shouting “No Cuts to Medicaid!” and stopping the hearing cold.
Way to go!
And MAGA Rep. Chip Roy called out the truth about Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”
Even storming out of the House Budget Committee hearing with other hardliners.
Ruh-roh!
Yes, Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” is unraveling before our eyes, as Republican opposition mounts.
Even far-right MAGA Senator Josh Hawley understands cutting Medicaid is a political loser.
