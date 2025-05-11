This week democracy had a big win in North Carolina.

After months of Republicans attempting to steal a State Supreme Court seat by disqualifying overseas military ballots, a federal court stepped in to order the race be certified.

And the Republican candidate for the seat finally conceded to the rightful winner, Justice Allison Riggs.

Simple basic democracy shouldn’t be this hard, but here we are. The GOP rots from the top.

In other good election news, Brian Kemp has opted out of challenging Jon Ossoff in next year’s Georgia Senate race.

And while many were hoping for an Ossoff-MTG showdown…

Greene has declined to run as well, no doubt because she’s seen the polling showing her losing to Ossoff by double digits.

2026 recruitment not going so hot for Republicans.

Also this week, after JD Vance endorsed his half-brother Cory Bowman in a mayoral race in Ohio, the poor guy got demolished.

