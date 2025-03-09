This week, the U.S. Supreme Court gave Donald Trump a major defeat.

In a 5-4 ruling, with Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett joining the liberals, the Court ruled that the Trump administration must unfreeze $2 billion in USAID payments to contractors for work they’ve already performed.

This decision came the day after Trump addressed a joint session of Congress, where Trump was caught on camera thanking Justice Roberts, presumably for handing him broad immunity. “I won’t forget it,” he said.

Eww.

But as Trump passed by the Justices, Amy Coney Barrett was caught on camera with her own reaction to Trump.

And it’s pretty much all of us.

The utter disgust!

In another anti-Trump ruling this week, a federal judge ordered the reinstatement of a Democratic member of the National Labor Relations Board.

In her ruling, Judge Beryl Howell reminded Trump that he is “not a king.”

