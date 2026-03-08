On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. James Talarico secured the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate after a hard fought primary against Rep. Jasmine Crocket.

Talarico spoke to supporters on Wednesday, rallying them behind his goal to “take back Texas.”

Crockett conceded the race and called for Democrats to unite behind Talarico to flip the seat blue.

The huge turnout numbers for Democrats in the primary should be enough to make Republicans very afraid.

Yes, this bodes very well for Democrats this November.

Even Trump gets it.

After the Republican primary, they now face a bruising May runoff, and people are getting out the popcorn.

The drama is already underway with Donald Trump pledging to endorse in the primary and urge the other candidate to drop out.

Doesn’t seem like that’s going to work out the way he hopes though.

Paxton wants to burn it all down.

Democratic fortunes on Tuesday were also bright in Arkansas where Alex Holladay over-performed by 26 points to flip a state House seat blue.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.