The special election wins for Democrats kept coming this week, but this time with an extra special twist.

On Tuesday, Democrat Emily Gregory, a first-time candidate, won a major upset to represent the Florida state house seat that represents…Mar-a-Lago!

Yes, Donald Trump will be represented by a Democrat. Something is happening in Florida.

The same night, Democrat Brian Nathan narrowly flipped a Tampa-area state senate seat as well.

This has been quite a run for Democrats.

These wins mark a total of 30 Democratic flips of state legislative seats since Trump returned to office.

Compared to zero for Republicans.

This comes the same week Trump’s approval dropped to a new low in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Trump’s approval on his handling of the economy is even lower than Biden’s was.

And the latest Fox poll has very bad news for Trump, whether on foreign policy…

On the economy…

And his numbers among Independents are just cratering.

As CNN’s Harry Enten observed, Trump is now losing constituencies he won in 2024, including men…

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.