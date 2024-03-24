President Biden’s economy is on fire.

With 15 million jobs created…

Surging GDP growth…

And this week, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled its intention to cut rates three times this year.

And the stock market responded in kind, hitting new record highs across the board. And not even Fox could ignore it.

Compare it to four years ago under Trump’s failed leadership:

Amazingly, Trump REALLY wants us to compare Joe Biden’s presidency with Trump’s disastrous last year in office 4 years ago. 2020, Donald, really?

And like clockwork, the Biden campaign was ready with a devastating new ad:

Hillary Clinton has a good point…

And speaking of Trump, turns out he can’t even raise the funds to secure the bond for his $464 million judgment in his civil fraud case.

Sad!

We can’t argue with this:

Joe Biden’s campaign is getting stronger and stronger.

Look at these fundraising numbers.

And even polling is shifting in Biden’s direction.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!