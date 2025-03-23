This week, a history teacher in Idaho, Sarah Inama, went viral after it was reported that she defied her school’s directive to remove an “Everyone Is Welcome” sign from her classroom.

I’ll give you one guess as to what it is about this sign that is “controversial”:

Students have supported Inama with walkouts and signs of their own:

And people around the country are standing with her as well.

Way to go, Sarah! We need more of this resistance energy, particularly in red states.

Like Kentucky Governor Beshear, who showed Democrats how it’s done by vetoing a GOP anti-DEI measure in Kentucky, saying the truth out loud: that it’s “about hate.”

Donald Trump continues to sink in the polls, and so does his agenda.

According to CNN’s Harry Enten, 2 months into his second term, Trump is already underwater in public approval.

Additionally, Trump’s latest moves to defy court orders are broadly unpopular, opposed by Americans of all political stripes.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.