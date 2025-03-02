This week, we saw the Republican House majority pass a draconian budget resolution that would slash billions in funding for Medicaid and food stamps only to pay for a massive tax cut for the most wealthy Americans.

And while it did pass with only Republican votes by the slimmest of margins, just listen to Republicans talk about the vote.

Here’s Thomas Massie, the only Republican holdout, calling out the lies in the GOP leadership’s talking points.

Then there’s MAGA who knew this budget resolution was so bad they had to lie to their own base about what was in it.

When you’re too much of a liar even for X:

Oh?

The lying liars…

The truth hurts, MAGA.

Promises made, promises broken.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.