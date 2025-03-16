The chaos ushered in by Donald Trump and Elon Musk these last 55 days hit a major setback this week as two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to rehire thousands of improperly laid off workers.

Judge Alsup called out the firings as part of a “sham” perpetrated by Trump and Musk.

Then for good measure, DOGE got a second defeat from Judge James Bredar.

That’s what we like to see!

And speaking of federal workers returning to work, NLRB member Gwynne Wilcox returned to her post after a court order last week, to cheers from her fellow NLRB employees.

In yet another legal smackdown, Judge Beryl Howell tore into Trump’s executive order that sought to penalize a law firm he didn’t like.

As Joyce Vance noted, Judge Howell ruled that presidents can't use the power of the presidency to conduct personal vendettas that strike at the heart of lawyers' ability to represent clients, no matter who they are.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.