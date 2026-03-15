Democratic momentum continued to build this week as we barrel toward the midterm elections in under eight months.

Democrats have consistently overperformed in special elections since Trump returned to office, and this week was no exception, as Democrat Bobbi Boudman flipped a New Hampshire House seat in a Trump +9 district.

Way to go, Bobbi!

This is the third legislative seat flip for Dems this year and the 28th since 2024.

Meanwhile, in Florida, a Democrat has won the mayor’s race in Boca Raton for the first time in 30 years.

And in Georgia, the Democratic candidate far overperformed expectations in a special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene, winning the first round, which will now go to a runoff.

While Harris is not expected to win the April 7 run-off, his level of support in the primary against Trump-endorsed Clayton Fuller is making Republicans sweat.

As should the new Marist poll showing Democrats with a 9-point lead on the generic ballot.

And in fact, the betting market Kalshi has the odds of Dems retaking the House at an all-time high for the cycle.

And in a remarkable turn, they even have Democrats slightly favored to retake the Senate for the first time.

In related news, a new poll shows James Talarico competitive with both John Cornyn and Ken Paxton in the Texas Senate race.

The candidates’ favorability numbers make clear why Talarico is performing so well, even in deep red Texas.

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