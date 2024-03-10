On Thursday night, Joe Biden came out swinging with a combative and inspiring State of the Union address that put to bed the notion of whether he’s too old to serve as President.

And people were loving it. Whether members of Congress…

…His family…

…And ordinary Americans who watched the speech:

During his speech, Biden pledged to protect choice and restore Roe v Wade.

He announced the construction of a pier in Gaza to enable the delivery of food and aide to Palestinians.

And called for a ban on assault weapons.

The end of his speech is a must-watch.

@bidenhqyup 🔥 Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!