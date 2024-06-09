We’re now more than a week since Donald Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts of falsifying documents to corruptly impact the 2016 election.

And it turns out maybe the American people actually DO care that one of the major party nominees is a convicted felon, as national polling has begun to shift.

As you can see, several post-verdict polls have shown a distinct movement toward Biden.

The much-maligned New York Times poll re-interviewed respondents after the verdict and found a 2-point shift toward Biden.

As did the new Yahoo/YouGov poll:

And Biden is now up over Trump in the polling average.

But even more important, battleground state polling is now leaning toward the President, with Biden leading Trump in the must-win states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

And on the economic front, on Friday, May’s jobs report came in well above expectations, at 272k jobs created!

As even Fox Business could not ignore…

All told, on Biden’s watch:

This past Thursday marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and Joe Biden was there in Normandy for the anniversary. And it was quite something to be reminded of real presidential leadership on the world stage…

