Donald Trump and his MAGA minions in Congress really want to extend trillions in tax cuts to the wealthiest Americans by kicking millions of Americans off of their healthcare.

But after this week, things aren’t looking so good for Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”

I mean, even MAGA stalwart Marjorie Taylor Greene has buyer’s remorse.

And got rightly slammed for it.

Then the CBO came out with its analysis of the fiscal impact of the bill and hoo boy…

MAGA Senator Ron Johnson is coming out swinging against the bill.

And predicts it will not pass the Senate in its current form.

Republican Senator Rand Paul doesn’t seem to be bending in his opposition to the bill either.

You know things are weird when Rand Paul starts making sense.

But the ultimate sign that this bill may be truly in trouble: Elon Musk is using his huge platform on X to whip against the bill.

And it just might be working.

The scorched earth feud between Musk and Trump on Thursday had everyone reaching for the popcorn, and some of the reactions truly had us cackling.

