For those of us frustrated at how stubborn the presidential polls have been, this latest Fox News poll is certainly a sight for sore eyes.

The new poll, which was taken early this past week, shows President Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by two points.

That may not sound like a lot, but when you look at the trend line, it has shifted toward Biden significantly since the same March poll.

And as a result, this marked the first time Biden has been ahead in the 538 forecast all year, albeit barely.

Digging into the Fox poll, it turns out there are two very good reasons Biden is now ahead of Trump.

One: the shift in Independent voters away from Trump. And two: look at what the most important issue to voters is now:

Love to see it.

But even Fox had to admit that shifting opinions about the economy had an impact on Biden’s improving position.

And if you’re tempted to think the Fox poll is an outlier, right-wing rag the NY Post even has Biden up 2—and that’s with RFK Jr. in the mix.

Yes, a lot sure has changed since Donald’s pesky conviction on 34 felony counts a few weeks ago...

All of which led to this epic Newsweek headline…

