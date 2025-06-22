In a major blow to Donald Trump’s regime of unconstitutional detentions, a federal judge on Friday ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, the former Columbia grad student and pro-Palestinian protest leader, who had been detained in a Louisiana ICE detention facility since March, must be released on bail.

And indeed, later on Friday, Khalil went free.

Khalil returned to New York to be reunited with his family after 104 days in detention.

It is a bittersweet victory, since, as AOC said during a press conference in New York, he was detained by the Trump administration “with no grounds and for political reasons.”

In another legal setback for the Trump administration, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s scheme to withhold federal transportation funding from cities that don’t cooperate with Trump’s anti-immigrant agenda was blocked in court.

How it started:

How it’s going:

And in yet another defeat, Harvard can keep enrolling international students, for now.

The big news of the weekend is that Donald Trump has finally done the thing he spent last week pathetically teasing: authorized U.S. airstrikes against three nuclear sites within Iran.

While this is hardly a win, it’s worth noting how unpopular the move is among the American people.

