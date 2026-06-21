Ukraine saw major momentum in its war with Russia this week, as Ukrainian drones were seen battering an oil refinery in Moscow.

Holy…

President Zelenskyy went to meet with the members of the G7, and he secured massive new support in his war against Russia.

Even Trump sees which way the wind is blowing.

And Zelenskyy scored an apology from Belarus.

Bravo 👏🏼

Meanwhile, in the U.S. on Tuesday, Georgia Republicans nominated MAGA Rep. Mike Collins to take on Senator Jon Ossoff in November, and Ossoff wasted no time ripping Collins apart.

And with Keisha Lance Bottoms securing the Democratic nomination for Georgia Governor, CNN’s Harry Enten is bullish for Democrats in Georgia this year.