With under 5 months before election day, the economy continues to show strength, particularly inflation, which eased in May by more than experts expected.
Driven by a drop in grocery prices.
And gas prices.
Causing stocks to once again soar to record highs.
This week we got word that crime is dropping.
And manufacturing is surging.
