With under 5 months before election day, the economy continues to show strength, particularly inflation, which eased in May by more than experts expected.

Driven by a drop in grocery prices.

And gas prices.

Causing stocks to once again soar to record highs.

This week we got word that crime is dropping.

And manufacturing is surging.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.

If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!