Donald Trump held his fascist military birthday parade on Saturday, and, well, it did not go great for him.

Oof.

Sad!

Meanwhile, millions of Americans rose up and took to the streets to declare “We have No Kings in America!” at an estimated 2,000 protests around the country.

And it was incredibly inspiring! Just look at these crowds.

And wow, NYC!

The protests were peaceful and even joyous as thousands gathered together with one voice in every corner of the country.

Even in the reddest reaches of the U.S.

And in an incredibly moving display of defiance…

10/10 no notes.

All in all, estimates put Saturday’s rallies at approaching 6 million Americans, representing not just 2% of the U.S. population but a major increase in mobilization since 2017.

The resistance is rising!

And amid Donald Trump’s growing authoritarianism, the American people are making their disapproval clear, with new polls this week showing very bad news for Trumpland.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.