Friday, June 12, was the court-ordered deadline to remove Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center.

As the deadline approached, people began to gather as scaffolding was erected to comply with the order.

An omen even appeared.

Of course, Trump had a curtain put up so the moment would not be visible to the world.

And as of Saturday morning, the name had officially been removed.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

And that wasn’t the end of Trump’s court losses this week.

On Friday, a judge blocked Trump’s anti-weaponization slush fund.

Tired of all this winning yet, Trump?

Meanwhile, this week, Democrats continued their march toward regaining power in Washington, with signs that red Senate seats are on the verge of flipping.

In Texas, James Talarico is up over Ken Paxton…

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek is tied with his Republican opponent to win Joni Ernst’s Senate seat.

And Roy Cooper’s race to flip North Carolina blue has shifted toward the Dems…

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