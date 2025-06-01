As Donald Trump’s administration wreaks havoc on the rule of law and our constitutional order, CBS News’s Scott Pelley delivered a powerful commencement address at Wake Forest University this week calling the administration out for its anti-American moves to suppress Americans’ freedom on multiple fronts.

Indeed.

In response, Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany promptly proved Pelley’s point live on Fox News.

Harvard’s president Alan Garber got a standing ovation from graduates at its commencement this week for standing up to Trump’s bullying, even getting a jab in at the administration for attempting to block the university’s ability to enroll foreign students.

The Trump administration was dealt multiple legal blows this week, including a preliminary injunction against his move to block Harvard’s international student enrollment.

Additionally, Trump’s tariff regime was ruled illegal by the Court of International Trade.

