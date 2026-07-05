Four months from Election Day, and Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate are showing major strength in their bid to flip the Senate blue.

In North Carolina, former Governor Roy Cooper is surging in the latest NYT/Siena poll, with 50% support.

In Iowa, the red state’s newly minted Democratic Senate candidate Josh Turek has surged to a 4-point lead.

In Georgia, a new poll shows Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff with an even bigger lead against his MAGA opponent, Mike Collins.

And if you watch Ossoff’s latest speech, it’s clear why.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

And looking more closely at Fox’s latest poll of Iowa and Georgia voters, we see why Democrats are performing so well. They are simply more popular among voters. Whaddyaknow!

In more difficult terrain, James Talarico is running neck and neck with Ken Paxton in deep red Texas.

Up 2 in one poll.

And tied in the latest NYT/Siena poll, which shows how Talarico is making Texas competitive for Democrats this year.

And in Alaska, while the latest NYT/Siena poll finds Democrat Mary Peltola slightly behind Senator Dan Sullivan in their match-up…

The Cook Political Report has moved the race to a Toss-Up:

And this latest development can’t be encouraging for Republicans.

And in Maine, Democrat Graham Platner is running slightly ahead of Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) in her bid for a sixth term.

Also, this week, the Supreme Court refused to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of the $5 million jury verdict against him in the E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse and defamation trial…