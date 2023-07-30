Hi all, ahead of our Week In Wins, we just wanted to remind you that today is your last day to redeem our 20% off offer! In celebration of hitting one million views in 30 days, we are offering 20% off annual subscriptions. In order to best provide content open for everyone, we rely on the goodwill and financial support from our loyal readers. If you’re financially able, now is the time to sign up!

Lots of terrific news to celebrate on the economic front! One big headline: Consumer confidence reached a 2-year high in July, exceeding expectations.

Additionally, GDP growth in Q2 was stronger than expected.

No matter where you look, Bidenomics is delivering.

Whether it’s new business creation…

Or state-based unemployment figures…

President Biden is improving the lives of Americans with his policies.

In more good economic news, the Teamsters announced a historic deal to avert a UPS strike. Higher wages for all workers, plus air conditioning (finally) on all new delivery vehicles. That wasn’t too much to ask for, right?

And the President canceled $130 million in student loan debt for more than 7,000 borrowers who were scammed by predatory CollegeAmerica.

Bravo, sir!

As for the former president’s continuing legal woes, we now know what Jack Smith’s Grand Jury has been working on.

On Thursday, Trump was charged with an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two new obstruction counts as part of a superseding indictment in Smith’s classified documents investigation.

Or, in laymen’s terms:

And get this, Trump ordered his staff to delete (wait for it…) a server. After threatening for years to come after Hillary Clinton! Sheesh.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike continued this week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave the largest donation to the union in its history, a seven-figure sum, which will help support thousands of striking actors.

In other Rock news, he kindly met his biggest fan, Luna, who has been fighting cancer for years.

Such a generous gesture.💕

The Women’s World Cup continued this week with an incredible play from Ireland’s captain Katie McCabe.

And while Ireland didn’t win the match, McCabe became the first player to score directly from a corner kick—a feat known as an Olimpico—since 1962.

In other sports news, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Kevin Maxen just became the first head coach of a professional male sports team to publicly come out as gay.

Congratulations, Kevin!

It’s official: Ohio voters will have a ballot initiative to codify abortion rights into their state constitution on their ballot in November.

And finally, at 93, Everett Kalin became the oldest person ever to climb to the top of Yosemite’s Half Dome.

Remember folks, it’s never too late to pursue your dreams. — Team Big Picture

