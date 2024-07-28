This past week has been nothing short of a political and cultural earthquake, as President Joe Biden, in a remarkable move, dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris.

The ensuing days have seen an incredible wave of unity and enthusiasm from Democratic voters and leaders.

From Harris’s record-breaking fundraising, including $81 million in the first 24 hours and $200 million in the first week since announcing.

A level of enthusiasm we haven’t seen since 2008…

This week, VP Harris secured the support of a majority of pledged delegates in less than 2 days…

And secured a wave of labor union endorsements.

Not to mention a surge in voter registrations.

Barack and Michelle Obama called VP Harris to give her their full-throated endorsement:

Harris has also effectively reframed the race as ‘the prosecutor versus the convicted felon.”

And Harris released her first ad of the campaign this week with an assist from Beyoncé…

New polls released this week are showing her nipping at Donald Trump’s heels nationally:

She’s also surging in states where previously Joe Biden was struggling.

