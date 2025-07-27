As you know, last week it was reported that CBS would be ending The Late Show with Stephen Colbert next May, the timing of which seemed…suspicious.

Well, this week, after Trump celebrated the news, Colbert had the perfect short and sweet retort in his first show back after the news broke.

Same, Stephen. Same.

And Jimmy Kimmel joined in solidarity.

Paramount also announced a $1.5 billion deal for South Park streaming rights, which creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker promptly celebrated by absolutely ripping CBS for cowing to Trump in their season premiere.

And blasted Trump over his Epstein cover-up, with an epic sketch portraying Trump as Satan’s lover.

Fearless. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

Speaking of Epstein, after The Wall St. Journal’s “Happy birthday, Jeffrey” bombshell last week, Trump sued the outlet.

But in a win for journalistic independence, WSJ refused to be silenced, following up this week with a report that came as a surprise to exactly no one.

Just a reminder that our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.