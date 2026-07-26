This week had some welcome news for Democrats as they seek to regain majorities in Congress this November.

Several polls showed strong showings for Democrats on the generic congressional ballot, which tests which party voters want controlling Congress.

A Fox News poll released this week showed Democrats up 7 over Republicans on the question of who should control congress. That’s up from +5 in April.

This sounds bad. This is bad, right?

An Emerson College poll has Democrats’ lead as high as 11 points.

This is what such a blue tsunami would look like.

And G Elliott Morris of Strength In Numbers clocked Democrats at +7 among registered voters and even better among likely voters.

And there were more where those came from.

Pew has Trump down at 34% approval!

Ruh-roh, Donnie!

Another danger sign for Republicans: voter enthusiasm.

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