Accountability summer continued this week.

Donald Trump let us all know Jack Smith sent him a target letter, virtually ensuring a third indictment of the former Republican President, this time as part of the Department of Justice’s special investigation into the January 6th insurrection.

The charges reportedly revolve around three different federal statutes:

Yep, that tracks.

In other Trump news, he was denied his request to move the Alvin Bragg hush money case from state to federal court…

…his hopes for a new trial in E. Jean Carrol’s sexual assault and defamation case were denied…

…and the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Trump’s attempt to block Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis’ investigation into Trump’s 2020 election interference.

So much winning!

Also this week, Michigan’s sixteen fake Trump electors who falsified their certification with Congress were charged with felonies.

Just a quick reminder they were urged to certify as electors at the Trump campaign’s request.

Everything Trump touches…

In non-political feel good news, we have to give it up to Alexis Ohanian—husband to Serena Williams and devoted dad to Alexis Olympia—for putting in the work to learn how to braid his sweet girl’s hair.

Congratulations to Lindsay Lohan on the birth of her first child.

And love this throwback photo Jamie Lee Curtis posted to celebrate the new arrival.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram: “MAGIC MONDAY!

My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother. Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!

@lindsaylohan ”

Now, Fox’s Jesse Watters wouldn’t normally make our “Wins” list, but when his mother called into his prime-time hosting debut to warn him not to go down conspiratorial rabbit holes, that is a must-watch.

Well said, Mrs. Watters!

You may have seen Jason Aldean’s music video for his pro-gun violence anthem “Try That In A Small Town.”

After he was called out for the violent propagandistic imagery he included in the video, he insisted video footage included in the video was all pulled right from “real news footage.”

Would it surprise you that Aldean was lying?

We have this self-described petty and thorough TikToker to thank for this takedown:

Brava!

For a good cry, we recommend watching kindergarten valedictorian Jackson Brandon Carter dedicate his graduation speech to his mother, who died tragically in a fire shortly before he began kindergarten.

What a bright future this young man has.

And finally, this powerful French deepfake ad in honor of the start of the Women’s World Cup was designed to challenge how we all view women’s sports in relation to men’s sports.

Mission accomplished.

What’s French for chills?

Have a great week ahead, everyone!

