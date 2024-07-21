This week saw Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and GOP elected leaders and delegates gather at their nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

And despite promising a new “tone,” this was the same litany of fear-mongering and lies we’ve come to expect from what is now the MAGA party.

Particularly Donald Trump’s acceptance speech, which was widely panned for not just spewing lies, but also going off on endless rambling tangents.

He even admitted to wanting to “buy” his supporters’ votes.

And rambled about Hannibal Lecter.

The take-away: this guy is so beatable.

