This week saw Donald Trump, his running mate JD Vance, and GOP elected leaders and delegates gather at their nominating convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
And despite promising a new “tone,” this was the same litany of fear-mongering and lies we’ve come to expect from what is now the MAGA party.
Particularly Donald Trump’s acceptance speech, which was widely panned for not just spewing lies, but also going off on endless rambling tangents.
He even admitted to wanting to “buy” his supporters’ votes.
And rambled about Hannibal Lecter.
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
The take-away: this guy is so beatable.
Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.
If you missed this week's pieces, please check out We're Watching The Republican Convention So You Don't Have To and Taking Down Trump—A Successful Former Prosecutor’s Guide.
If you’ve been meaning to support our work, now’s a great time!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Big Picture to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.