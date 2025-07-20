Donald Trump suffered more fallout this week from his longtime association with his pedophile and sex trafficker pal Jeffrey Epstein.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported on a creepy birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The birthday note apparently features a line drawing of a nude woman in Trump’s signature sharpie pen, which Trump of course has denied drawing, saying he “never wrote a picture in my life.”

But, shocking no one, that turned out to be a complete lie.

Awkward.

This revelation served to only amplify the absurdity of Trump’s claims that the Epstein files are somehow a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats.

Because, well…

He is really going off the rails.

Hilarious.

Even white supremacist MAGA minion Nick Fuentes sees through Trump’s lies.

And even Joe Rogan isn’t having it.

Amid this continued fallout, not to mention as inflation rises and ICE wreaks havoc all around the country, Trump is now at his lowest approval rating of his second term.

