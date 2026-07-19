The courts continue to be the guardrail we need during Trump’s second term.

This week, a federal judge smacked down Trump and his lawyers over Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS.

Not only did the judge void the so-called “settlement” reached by Acting AG Blanche, but she referred Trump’s lawyers, including Blanche himself, for discipline.

This is awkward timing for Blanche, who went before Senators this week for his confirmation hearings. And he was clearly feeling the heat.

Blanche reportedly told Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) that his anti-weaponization fund settlement of Trump’s IRS lawsuit was “a mistake.”

In the meantime, Epstein survivors went on offense, urging the Senate to block Blanche’s confirmation as AG.

Trump had two other big losses this week, both stemming from recent Supreme Court rulings.

A judge blocked a Kansas state law that would have disqualified late-arriving mail-in ballots.

And great to see that Donald Trump has finally paid E. Jean Carroll what he owed her!

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