We are horrified by the attack on former president Trump in Pennsylvania yesterday, as well as the loss of life at the rally. We’re thankful the Secret Service was able to get the ex-president to safety relatively unharmed.

This past week, President Biden hosted a historic NATO summit in Washington, DC, marking the 75th anniversary of the alliance of Western nations.

In his opening speech, President Biden renewed our nation’s commitment to NATO, explaining that the alliance makes us all stronger.

The President also made clear our commitment to ensuring Ukraine’s security.

And he impressed the world with his mastery of foreign policy during a one-hour press conference to close out the summit.

This moment when he called out gun violence as the number one cause of death among children was particularly powerful.

We also had more signs of a surging Biden economy this week, as inflation fell so low that consumer prices actually dropped.

