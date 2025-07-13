For those of us left continually dumbstruck at how Donald Trump and his lying liar cronies seem to pay little to no price for their constant deceptions, this week provided some welcome schadenfreude.

After years of building anticipation that they would expose all those on Jeffrey Epstein’s famed client list and somehow bring down “the left,” “the deep state,” [fill in MAGA villain of choice here], the Trump regime is hilariously being eaten by the monster they created.

Back in February, AG Pam Bondi famously claimed the client list was “on my desk right now.”

But then this past week, Trump’s DOJ released a memo insisting that there is, in fact, no Epstein client list.

Which had MAGA influencer heads exploding, and unleashing their ire on Pam Bondi.

Podcaster Tim Pool…

MAGA minion Laura Loomer…

Tucker Carlson…

And Alex Jones, who couldn’t hold back his tears, poor guy.

Then, when Trump tried to calm the storm with a Truth Social post, he somehow…made it worse?

As Marc Elias puts it:

Perhaps the most epic MAGA response to Trump’s post was from influencer Benny Johnson.

Is it us or is he actually making sense here?

“Holy moly” 😂

Let us not forget about Elon Musk, who piled on as well, calling this “the final straw.”

This meme that Musk posted pretty much sums up the whole affair…

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.