Even as drama engulfs the U.S. Senate races in Michigan and Maine, James Talarico is quietly building real momentum in his bid to flip the U.S. Senate seat in Texas blue.

On Thursday, it was announced that Talarico raised $30 million in the second quarter, the most in U.S. Senate campaign history.

Talarico has just announced a tour of Texas’s border communities.

And love to see how Talarico intends to use that money to help support Democrats up and down the ballot this November.

Team Talarico is going hard against Ken Paxton, who spent the 4th of July in the U.K., reportedly with his mistress.

Talarico ripped Paxton as a “pedophile protector”

James is absolutely right here.

No wonder the Houston Chronicle endorsed him for U.S. Senate earlier this year.

Democratic momentum is showing in the House as well, where Democrats have a double-digit lead on Gallup’s leaned party self-ID.

Oh?

And Harry Enten pointed to an important metric that historically predicts the winner of the House: primary turnout.

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