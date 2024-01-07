As the new year begins and as the most important election of our lifetimes looms a mere 10 months away, President Biden launched a powerful new ad making clear that the driving force of his campaign is the fight to preserve our democracy.

He and Vice President Harris know what’s at stake in this election.

And on the economic front, this administration continues to deliver wins for our nation.

It’s recently been reported that President Biden’s unprecedented investment in domestic manufacturing has led to a surge in construction jobs right here at home.

And the December jobs report is out and shows more robust job growth than anyone expected.

The report finds the U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December, exceeding both November’s job haul and what experts had predicted for December.

You know the news must be good if even the conservative Wall Street Journal is bullish on Bidenomics…

