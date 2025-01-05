We hope you all had a restful holiday as we head into what is likely to be a tumultuous 2025.

As President Joe Biden finishes out his term, he took a well-earned victory lap over the confirmation of 235 federal judges, one more than Donald Trump got approved in his first term.

Well done, Democrats!

Just before Christmas, President Biden announced the commutation of the sentences of 37 death row inmates to life without parole.

He also canceled the student debt of 55,000 more public service workers.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.