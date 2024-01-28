This week was a watershed for accountability after a jury ordered Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in punitive and compensatory damages for continuing to defame her.

Considering the size of the award and the limitations of Trump’s cash wealth, many online joined in the schadenfreude.

This week also saw yet another strong economic report.

4th Quarter 2023 adjusted GDP growth numbers were just released and the economy’s growth far exceeded experts’ expectations.

Even Trump’s former economic advisor Larry Kudlow has to give Biden credit where credit is due.

