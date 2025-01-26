This past week was a dark one for our nation. It saw the return of Donald Trump to the White House and the targeting of the most vulnerable Americans in a torrent of deplorable executive orders.

But there was some light among the darkness.

On Tuesday, as Donald Trump and JD Vance sat in the first pew at an inauguration prayer service, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde pleaded with Trump to “have mercy.”

And watching Trump and Vance squirm was pure gold.

Like clockwork, Trump took to his social media site to pathetically rail against the Bishop and call on her to apologize.

To which Budde provided an epic retort:

Which led David Cohen of the Asheville Times to pen this perfect cartoon:

This is how we resist.

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.