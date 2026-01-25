In the wake of Donald Trump’s deadly assault on Minneapolis—although before yesterday’s tragic murder of Alex Pretti—alongside his threats against Europe over his quest to acquire Greenland, the American people are telling pollsters how they really feel about Trump’s presidency.

And it is brutal.

A new ARG poll has Trump’s approval down at 35%.

A new YouGov poll shows Trump has lost the American people on his immigration crackdown.

And the new New York Times/Siena poll has particularly harsh wake-up call for Trump, showing him underwater on immigration—formerly his strongest issue—by a staggering 17%.

The poll also finds strong discontent with the direction of the country.

And shows Trump has reverted to his 2020 levels of approval from previous highs he reached among some groups in 2024.

Trump was so enraged by the poll results that he decided to add the poll to his lawsuit of grievances against the Times.

