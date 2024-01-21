Last Monday night marked the official start of the 2024 election season as Iowa Republicans gathered in freezing temperatures for their caucuses.

And while Donald Trump handily won the contest, about 49% of Republicans who tredged out into the cold caucused against him. And turnout was down 41% from 2016 levels.

So, where’s the intensity of support we hear so much about?

We did see intensity of support for Joe Biden, who raised $1.6 million in the 24 hours after Trump won in Iowa.

Which follows a huge 4th quarter of 2023 for the Biden campaign, leaving them with $117 cash on hand.

The President in the meantime keeps racking up policy wins for the American people.

He just canceled $4.9 billion more in student debt for 74,000 deserving borrowers.

He took action to stop banks from imposing invisible overdraft fees.

And gas prices continue to fall.

