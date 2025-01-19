As his term comes to an end, this week President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 2,500 nonviolent drug offenders.

Biden has officially set the record for most pardons and commutations.

Also in his full final week in office, President Biden announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza.

The deal entails the swap of hostages for prisoners, the culmination of months of negotiations by the Biden administration.

And like clockwork, Biden was asked whether Trump deserves credit for the deal. His reaction was all of us.

The Biden administration also announced the next 15 drugs whose prices will be negotiated by Medicare in President Biden’s historic effort to lower drug costs for seniors.

In the waning days of Biden’s presidency, many are giving the President his due, and we are here for it.

And Senator Bernie Sanders spoke for so many of us.

As well as to Kamala Harris for her historic tenure as Vice President.

