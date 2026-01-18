In the wake of the murder of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent, the Trump administration tried to gaslight the nation into thinking she was a “domestic terrorist” and that her death was justified.

The good news: it’s not working.

Poll after poll confirms Americans know exactly what they saw with their own eyes.

Including the remarkable finding that almost a majority of Americans want ICE abolished.

Responding to a new surge of ICE agents into Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz gave a powerful prime time address in which he called for Trump and Noem to “end the occupation.”

Jimmy Kimmel appealed to Trump’s desire for prizes, offering him an Emmy to pull ICE out of Minneapolis.

And this Minnesota man’s outrage at what ICE is doing on the streets of Minneapolis spoke for many as he became the internet’s new hero.

As for how voters feel about Trump heading into his second year, well…

