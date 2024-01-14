This was a big week in the ongoing fight to hold Donald Trump accountable.

On Tuesday, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals panel heard arguments about Trump’s claims of “absolute presidential immunity” from prosecution for any actions taken while he was President.

Trump’s lawyer’s claim that the only way a president can be held criminally liable is if he is removed from office through impeachment did not go over well at all with at least one judge.

Experts widely expect Trump to lose this case, but the question is how quickly will the court rule and can they block Trump from further delaying proceedings with baseless appeals?

Meanwhile, in Trump’s NY civil fraud case, Judge Engoron heard closing arguments, which Donald quickly turned into a circus.

But we agree, Donald has met his match in AG Letitia James, who is seeking a judgment of $370 million, $120 million more than at the start of the trial.

Yaassss!

The House Oversight Committee held a farcical hearing this week over whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for refusing to be deposed behind closed doors, even though he has said he would testify openly in public.

In a brilliant move, Hunter showed up to the hearing and Republicans completely melted down.

