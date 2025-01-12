To most of us, in light of the election result and the impending swearing-in of Donald Trump to his second term in office, it would appear Trump got away with everything.

Still, Trump has been desperately trying to avoid even the slightest shred of accountability. And in this effort, this week he has repeatedly been thwarted.

After Judge Juan Merchan announced that Trump’s sentencing would take place on Friday, albeit without any jail time or real accountability, still Trump appealed it to his buddies at the Supreme Court.

And womp womp.

Not even Justice Roberts or Justice Barrett would sign on to Trump’s latest hail Mary.

And so, Donald Trump will enter office officially as the first person to serve as president as a convicted and sentenced felon.

Cold comfort to those of us who are well aware he only ran for office largely to avoid true legal accountability.

But it is a win all the same. The DA’s office and Judge could have simply let it all go after the election. But they didn’t.

And in another legal loss, after Trump’s bestie Judge Cannon tried to block the release of any part of Jack Smith’s report on Trump’s crimes, the 11th circuit disagreed.

This follows AG Merrick Garland’s announcement that he would allow the release of Jack Smith’s report on Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Now that the 11th circuit has overturned Cannon, will we see Smith’s classified documents report as well?

We’ll have to see if The Supreme Court intervenes on Trump’s behalf, but in the meantime, Garland has given copies of the report to leaders of the Judiciary Committees in both chambers of Congress, who are free to release the report should the cases against Trump’s co-defendants go away, you know, for whatever reason.

Stay tuned.

Meanwhile, the December jobs report confirms what we have been saying for months: Joe Biden’s economy is incredibly strong.

