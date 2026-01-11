While the first full week of 2026 has been full of Trumpian horrors, on the plus side, it also marked the end of the House tenure of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

But she didn’t leave before fully taking apart Donald Trump over his “America first” hypocrisy.

And Greene isn’t the only former QAnon Trump supporter who has soured on the president.

Remember the QAnon Shaman, who attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021? He’s off the Trump train.

And even as the Trump administration sought to rewrite history of what happened at the Capitol five years ago this week, one J6-er, Pamela Hemphill, sat in a Congressional hearing and apologized to Capitol police.

Good for her.

Republicans in Congress are increasingly standing up to Trump as well.

