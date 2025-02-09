Almost three weeks into Donald Trump’s second term and Trump—along with his co-president Elon Musk—has done nothing but sow chaos and confusion.

And—shocker!—things aren’t going all that well for them.

How’s that executive order reversing birthright citizenship going?

And that OMB budget freeze?

Trump’s cruel effort to force transgender women into men’s prisons isn’t going as planned either.

And Public Citizen just filed a major suit to stop the dismantling of USAID, which Trump doesn’t have the unilateral power to do.

And yep, that was blocked too:

Tired of all this losing yet, MAGA?

And how is Elon Musk’s “DOGE” act going?

Whoops!

Just a reminder our Tuesday and Thursday content is free for all readers.