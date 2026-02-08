Just over a year after his second inauguration, Donald Trump’s presidency is by all measures the disaster we all warned it would be. But the difference now is that the nation seems to have finally opened its eyes to this reality.

Donald Trump’s approval rating is now consistently under 40%, with Quinnipiac having him at 37%.

PBS News/Marist has him at 39%.

And HarrisX at 32%.

Americans want Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem gone.

And Americans by massive numbers oppose the Trump administration’s response to the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents on the streets of Minneapolis.

Only 22% of Americans believe Alex Pretti’s murder was justified.

At this point, ICE has a massive 63% disapproval rating.

And by supermajority margins, Americans support basic ICE reforms including prohibiting the wearing of masks and tactics such as racial profiling and arresting people without warrants.

And now Democrats are using their leverage to compel ICE reforms.

