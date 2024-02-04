How strong is Joe Biden’s economy?

This strong:

Which led to this Washington Post headline:

We are literally the strongest economy in the world.

And growing, with 353,000 jobs created in January, blowing away all expectations.

And Dark Brandon…er…The White House, is rightfully boasting about it:

But that’s not all. There’s also a Biden boom in manufacturing happening as we speak.

