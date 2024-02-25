We saw a huge win out of Wisconsin this week, as Democratic Governor Tony Evers signed into law new legislative district maps that actually reflect the political makeup of the state.

Buh-bye Republican gerrymandered majorities.

This is thanks to Wisconsin voters flipping the State Supreme Court to liberal with the election of Janet Protasiewicz in a special election last April.

Elections matter and voting for Democratic values matters.

For Presidents’ Day, the Presidential Greatness Project released their expert survey of every U.S. President and, well…

Let’s just say Donald can’t be too happy.

Love to see President Biden enter the rankings at #14, two spots above Reagan, President Obama move up to #7, and Donald Trump move down 1 to #45, absolute last. Where he belongs.

Happy Presidents’ Day indeed.

