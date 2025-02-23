Now that we’re more than a month into this wannabe dictator’s second term, the cracks are starting to show. And the resistance is growing.

It’s almost as though he didn’t actually have a mandate for spreading chaos and confusion and unleashing unelected bureaucrat Elon Musk on the inner workings of the government.

For one, Donald Trump’s honeymoon appears to be over, with polling showing him underwater in favorability.

Trump’s approval particularly on the economy has cratered.

His executive orders are not popular, particularly his pardoning of January 6th rioters.

A strong majority feels he has exceeded his power since taking office.

And isn’t doing enough to rein in costs.

After Trump called Volodomyr Zelenskyy a “dictator,” a new poll asked…who’s the dictator exactly?

People are rightly opposed to Elon Musk’s role in the government as well.

And sorry, Elon, we’re just not that into you.

