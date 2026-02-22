In a big loss for Donald Trump, on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down his illegal emergency tariffs.

Trump found out the news just as he was convening a meeting of governors, and he didn’t handle it all that well 😂

The response of blue state governors has been 🔥, as they have begun demanding refunds for their constituents.

Governor JB Pritzker sent Trump an invoice demanding $1500 to be paid back to every Illinois family.

Perfection.

And Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding refunds of more than $1700 back to Californians.

What Pete said:

In more pushback against Trump, in Philadelphia, a federal judge ordered a slavery exhibit restored after the Trump administration removed it.

Good.

In the meantime, Donald Trump’s use of ICE in his immigration enforcement has driven his poll numbers on what was once his strongest issue, to new depths.

