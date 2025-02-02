Not even two weeks into his second term and Donald Trump is predictably causing mass chaos and confusion. And people are not standing for it.

Last week, the Trump administration released a memo from its Office of Management and Budget putting a freeze on federal grants and assistance.

But thanks to rapid response legal action by nonprofits and the ACLU, the order was stayed by a judge before it could go into effect.

And in the end, the administration caved and rescinded the order altogether.

They did so no doubt hoping it would moot the cases filed by Blue States against the freeze of all financial assistance.

But thanks to a tweet by that genius of a Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, in which she insisted that only the “memo” had been rescinded and not the executive order freezing disbursements, a judge decided to enjoin the whole enchilada. Whoops!

Democrats are newly fired up to resist the radical anti-democratic regime of Trump 2.0.

